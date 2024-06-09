Hong Kong
Swan Lake by the Hong Kong Ballet

  • Dance, Ballet
  • Hong Kong Cultural Centre, Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Recommended
Swan Lake by the Hong Kong Ballet
Photograph: Courtesy of Hong Kong Ballet
Time Out says

Hong Kong Ballet presents a new production of this classic ballet of love and betrayal

For a very limited run only, Hong Kong Ballet is presenting a new production of Swan Lake, one of the best loved ballets of all time. Audiences will be treated to choreography from San Francisco Ballet’s Yuri Possokhov, as well as the talents of two guest principal dancers, Matthew Ball from The Royal Ballet and Constantine Allen from the Dutch National Ballet. Tchaikovsky’s plaintive, soaring score highlights the tale of Prince Siegfried falling in love with the beautiful Odette, who has been cursed by the sorcerer Rothbart to live as a swan by day. The star-crossed lovers contend with Rothbart and his schemes involving the seductive black swan Odile in a classic story of infatuation and betrayal. Ye Feifei also shines in the demanding lead role, taking on the contrasting duality of Odette and Odile. Catch this performance until June 9 at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre – tickets run from $180 to $1,000.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.hkballet.com/en/see-hkb/production/swan-lake-2024
Address:
Hong Kong Cultural Centre
10 Salisbury Rd
Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

