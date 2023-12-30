Time Out says

It’s not really Christmas without seeing a performance of The Nutcracker and this year, Hong Kong Ballet is bringing back the beloved family holiday classic. The annual ballet performance features the heartwarming adventures of young Clara and her beloved Nutcracker. Under the artistic direction of Septime Webre, Hong Kong's vibrant culture takes centre stage in the joyful celebration of its rich history and customs through vibrant characters, captivating choreography, and innovative stage designs. The classical ballet is infused with local flavour, featuring iconic elements like lion dances, rickshaws, mahjong, the Cheung Chau Bun Festival, among others. Clara, her brother Fritz and the nutcracker prince go on a magical winter adventure battling the villainous Rat King while meeting a whole host of colourful characters along the way, including dancing dumplings, racing jockeys, and bauhinias.

Drawing inspiration from Hong Kong's unique vintage fashion, diverse animal species, and lovely flowers, acclaimed designers Gabriela Tylesova, Au Yu Kong, and Joanne Chong have meticulously created more than 240 intricately detailed costumes for the production's extensive cast of over 300 characters. Immerse yourself in the grandeur of larger-than-life sets, which include a magnificent golden mansion reminiscent of Kom Tong Hall, the iconic former Kowloon-Canton Railway Clock Tower, and a captivating snowy bamboo forest that evokes the magic of classic Chinese films.

Catch Hong Kong Ballet's The Nutcracker, showing from December 15 to 30 at the Grand Theatre, Hong Kong Cultural Centre. For selected performances, audiences will have the pleasure of listening to Tchaikovsky's timeless score performed live by the Hong Kong Sinfonietta, conducted by Fayçal Karoui.