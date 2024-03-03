Hong Kong
Vertigo Power of Balance: Shape on Us

  • Dance, Contemporary and experimental
  • Kwai Tsing Theatre, Kwai Fong
This performance reexamines the social conventions that surround the dancing body

As part of No Limits 2024, Israel’s leading contemporary dance company will perform under the lead of renowned choreographer Sharon Fridman. Starring eight dancers with multiple physical disabilities, Shape on Us reexamines the social conventions that surround the dancing body, interestingly transforming involuntary movements into deliberate gestures. The point is for audiences to come away questioning our perception of what we consider normal and abnormal. Tickets range from $110 to $160.

Catharina Cheung
Kwai Tsing Theatre
12 Hing Ning Rd
Kwai Chung
Hong Kong

