22nd Hong Kong Jewish Film Festival

An inspiring window into Jewish culture

Arguably Asia’s flagship Jewish festival, the Hong Kong Jewish Film Festival aims to bring the best array of Jewish-themed films from around the world to local audiences. This year, the 22nd edition will take film lovers on an inspiring cinematic tour through a diverse programme of drama, comedy, thriller, musical and documentary films. More than 33 titles are being shown at the Asia Society Hong Kong Center and the Golden Scene Cinema in Kennedy Town. See the festival’s homepage for full details of each screening.