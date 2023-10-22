Hong Kong
Kino/23 German Film Festival

  • Film, Drama
  • Hong Kong Arts Centre, Wan Chai
In A Land That No Longer Exists | In einem Land, das es nicht mehr gibt
Time Out says

Catch some gems from New German cinema as well as classics

First established in 1998 under the name Max!, Kino/23 marks the 25th edition of the German Film Festival. This year shines a strong light on female directors within New German Cinema, from Kiss my Wounds by Hanna Doose to Love Things by Anita Decker. Look out also for masterful works such as Faith Akin’s wildly successful Rheingold and Christoph Hochhäusler’s Till the End of the Night, which premiered at the Berlinale.

To mark the 60th anniversary of the Goethe-Institut Hongkong, Kino/23 will also showcase some of German cinema’s great names in their series ‘Six Decades – Six Iconic Films’, which will include works from Konrad Wolf, Wim Wenders, and Tom Tykwer.

Films in the festival will be screened in four cinemas across Hong Kong – in the Hong Kong Arts Centre, the Hong Kong Film Archive, Broadway Cinematheque, and Elements Premiere – so do check the Kino/23 website for screening schedule and details.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.goethe.de/ins/hon/en/kul/fil/k23.html
Address:
Hong Kong Arts Centre
2 Harbour Road, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
Price:
$85

Dates and times

