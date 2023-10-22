Time Out says

First established in 1998 under the name Max!, Kino/23 marks the 25th edition of the German Film Festival. This year shines a strong light on female directors within New German Cinema, from Kiss my Wounds by Hanna Doose to Love Things by Anita Decker. Look out also for masterful works such as Faith Akin’s wildly successful Rheingold and Christoph Hochhäusler’s Till the End of the Night, which premiered at the Berlinale.

To mark the 60th anniversary of the Goethe-Institut Hongkong, Kino/23 will also showcase some of German cinema’s great names in their series ‘Six Decades – Six Iconic Films’, which will include works from Konrad Wolf, Wim Wenders, and Tom Tykwer.

Films in the festival will be screened in four cinemas across Hong Kong – in the Hong Kong Arts Centre, the Hong Kong Film Archive, Broadway Cinematheque, and Elements Premiere – so do check the Kino/23 website for screening schedule and details.