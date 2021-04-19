Alliance Française de Hong Kong presents 'The Artist' at The Grounds
Time Out says
In anticipation of the upcoming French May Arts Festival, Alliance Française de Hong Kong is bringing the Oscar-winning French movie The Artist (2011) to The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park. Screening on Monday, April 19, cinephiles can catch the French black-and-white classic at the open-air cinema to fully appreciate the beauty of French cinema against the backdrop of our glistening skyline. Tickets for two-person pods are already sold-out, so hurry and grab yours now!
Details
|Event website:
|https://www.afhongkong.org/en/
|Venue name:
|The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park
|Address:
|
33 Man Kwong Street
Hong Kong