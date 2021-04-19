Worldwide icon-chevron-right Asia icon-chevron-right Hong Kong icon-chevron-right Alliance Française de Hong Kong presents 'The Artist' at The Grounds

Alliance Française de Hong Kong presents 'The Artist' at The Grounds

Film The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park , Central Monday April 19 2021
Photograph: Courtesy Alliance Française de Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Alliance Française de Hong Kong
In anticipation of the upcoming French May Arts Festival, Alliance Française de Hong Kong is bringing the Oscar-winning French movie The Artist (2011) to The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park. Screening on Monday, April 19, cinephiles can catch the French black-and-white classic at the open-air cinema to fully appreciate the beauty of French cinema against the backdrop of our glistening skyline. Tickets for two-person pods are already sold-out, so hurry and grab yours now!

By: Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Alliance Française de Hong Kong

Details
Event website: https://www.afhongkong.org/en/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park
Address: 33 Man Kwong Street
Hong Kong

Dates And Times
