Alliance Française de Hong Kong presents 'The Artist' at The Grounds

In anticipation of the upcoming French May Arts Festival, Alliance Française de Hong Kong is bringing the Oscar-winning French movie The Artist (2011) to The Grounds at AIA Vitality Park. Screening on Monday, April 19, cinephiles can catch the French black-and-white classic at the open-air cinema to fully appreciate the beauty of French cinema against the backdrop of our glistening skyline. Tickets for two-person pods are already sold-out, so hurry and grab yours now!