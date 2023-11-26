7 Asian Christmas movies to kick off the festive season

Starting off with one of Hong Kong’s classic romcoms, the simply named Merry Christmas stars the legendary Karl Maka as Baldy. Since he is a single father of three, his children attempt to set him up with their next-door neighbour Paula (played by Paula Tsui). Baldy is obviously into her, but doesn’t act on his feelings until something forces his hand.

The humour is absolutely silly, slapstick comedy, but it still has heartwarming moments that Hongkongers will no doubt find relatable – not to mention it stars two of Hong Kong’s biggest heartthrobs of their generation, Leslie Cheung and Danny Chan Bak-keung. If you enjoy movies from that period of Hong Kong cinema that’s full of wackiness, pranks, and double-time quips, then you’ll like this romp.