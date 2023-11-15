Time Out says

Costume design is a vital part of movies, reflecting the time and space of settings, and even the emotions or personalities of the characters wearing them. Qipao is one of the most ubiquitous traditional Chinese clothing styles, with a silhouette that translates beautifully onscreen. Better known as cheongsam to Cantonese speakers, qipao were featured prominently in movies from the 1950s to 60s and are still often seen in period films. In 2021, the technique of making Hong Kong cheongsam was even inscribed onto our list of intangible cultural heritage.

This exhibition at the Hong Kong Film Archive (HKFA) showcases 31 qipao costumes worn by iconic actors from the 50s to the 90s, including Li Lihua in Red Rose (1952), Luo Lan in Modern Red Chamber Dream (1952), Linda Lin Dai in The Blue and the Black (1966), Brigitte Lin in Red Dust (1990), and Maggie Cheung in Center Stage (1992). Film clips and stills will accompany the costumes, and the HKFA will also be screening five movies between January 14 to May 5, 2024, so audiences can better admire the qipao in a wider historical and artistic context. Admission is free – check out their website for schedules on screenings and accompanying seminars.