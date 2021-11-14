Hong Kong Asian Film Festival 2018

One of the city’s most exciting film festivals returns with an exciting new lineup of regional movies

Now in its 15th year, the Hong Kong Asian Film Festival has established a reputation for highlighting work from exciting new regional talent and delivering numerous Hong Kong premiers for eager film fans.



Stand out films for this year include Still Human, the directorial debut of Oliver Chan Siu-kuen, a graduate of the highly successful First Film Initiative that’s produced award-winning films like Mad World and Weeds on Fire. The movie stars Anthony Wong as a paralyzed man who has lost his family, and Evelyn (Crisel Consunji), his new domestic helper who chose to abandon her family in order to work abroad. The festival’s other opening film, Tracey, is another debut, this time for Fresh Wave short film festival winner Jun Li. A bold examination of gender issues and traditional Chinese values, longtime character actor Philip Keung delivers a career-changing performance in the lead role.



Other highlights not to miss include Tang Wei in Long Day’s Journey into Night, a film that’s garnered plaudits for a supposedly stunning 55-minute long take; Jia Zhangke’s latest effort, Ash is Purest White, about the relationship between a low-level gangster and a woman who goes to jail for him; and Last Letter, Japanese director Iwai Shunji’s ode to his very own 1995 classic, Love Letter.



There are plenty of other films to look out for besides these. Tickets are on sale from October 13th. Screenings take place at a number cinemas across the city from Central to the New Territories, so be sure to check the full programme (see here) for complete details.