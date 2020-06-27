Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
  1. Hong Kong Film Archive
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Film Archive
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Hong Kong Film Archive
    PreviousNext
    /2
  • Film
  • Sai Wan Ho
  • Recommended

Hong Kong Film Archive

An institution dedicated to Hong Kong’s many cinematic gems

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Advertising

Time Out says

Located along the Sai Wan Ho waterfront, the Hong Kong Film Archive is free to enter and showcases and preserves everything from kung-fu movies to traditional Cantonese dramas. Aside from a 400,000-strong collection of filmic artefacts, the Archive also holds film programmes, exhibitions, and seminars regularly. Expect screenings that you won’t find elsewhere, such as restored Hong Kong classics, arthouse and indie films, and even compilations of Hong Kong film trailers. While you’re there, check out their permanent exhibition on the 80-year-old Queen’s Theatre that used to sit on Queen’s Road Central.

Details

Address
1/F, 50 Lei King Road, Sai Wan Ho
Hong Kong
Opening hours:
10am-8pm (closed Tuesday)
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.