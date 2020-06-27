Located along the Sai Wan Ho waterfront, the Hong Kong Film Archive is free to enter and showcases and preserves everything from kung-fu movies to traditional Cantonese dramas. Aside from a 400,000-strong collection of filmic artefacts, the Archive also holds film programmes, exhibitions, and seminars regularly. Expect screenings that you won’t find elsewhere, such as restored Hong Kong classics, arthouse and indie films, and even compilations of Hong Kong film trailers. While you’re there, check out their permanent exhibition on the 80-year-old Queen’s Theatre that used to sit on Queen’s Road Central.