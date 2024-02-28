Time Out says

This year, the 48th Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF48) returns with director Fruit Chan as the Filmmaker-in-Focus. Running from March 28 to April 8, the festival will feature 10 of Chan’s most influential works. Expect to see the award-winning Made in Hong Kong whose plot is an allegory for the city grappling with uncertainty in its future; his ‘Prostitution’ trilogy of Durian Durian, Hollywood Hong Kong, and Three Husbands which offers satire through the view of sex workers; as well as the infamous horror film Dumplings.

The complete programme for HKIFF48 will be announced early next month, so check back for updates.