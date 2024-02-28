Hong Kong
Timeout

The 48th Hong Kong International Film Festival

  • Film
  • Recommended
  Hong Kong International Film Festival HKIFF48
    Photograph: Courtesy HKIFF48
  Director Fruit Chan for HKIFF48
    Photograph: Courtesy HKIFF
Asia’s longest-running platform for filmmakers and film lovers to launch new work and experience outstanding cinema

This year, the 48th Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF48) returns with director Fruit Chan as the Filmmaker-in-Focus. Running from March 28 to April 8, the festival will feature 10 of Chan’s most influential works. Expect to see the award-winning Made in Hong Kong whose plot is an allegory for the city grappling with uncertainty in its future; his ‘Prostitution’ trilogy of Durian Durian, Hollywood Hong Kong, and Three Husbands which offers satire through the view of sex workers; as well as the infamous horror film Dumplings.

The complete programme for HKIFF48 will be announced early next month, so check back for updates.

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

www.hkiff.org.hk/
