J-drama review: How to be Likable in a Crisis

Premise of How to be Likable in a Crisis
How to be Likable in a Crisis revolves around Kanzaki Makoto (played by Matsuzaka Tori), who lands a new job in PR for the university he used to attend with a glowing recommendation from a former professor, just in time before he is dismissed from his role at the broadcast station where he worked as a television anchor. Believing that it was his relationship that got him the job offer, it is later revealed that the reason for his employment is beyond what he had imagined. Using his personal connections and peculiar personality, he uncovers his true mission at the university and tries to navigate how to handle the university's PR crises, including preserving the university's reputation and attracting new funding. In his journey, he is met with an ex-girlfriend, an old college classmate and a new boss who adds to the already complicated tasks at hand.