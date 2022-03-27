J-drama review: How to be Likable in a Crisis

The most relevant show that will teach you a thing or two right now

A light-hearted comedy for J-drama fans, How to be Likable in a Crisis is a five-episode miniseries that’s witty, sharp, and dynamic. Easy to digest, the pilot episode immediately captures the attention of the audience thanks to its relatable characters and their intertwining relationships. A familiar style of Japanese comedy-drama with an original storyline, How to be Likable in a Crisis is now available on Japanese Public broadcasting station’s NHK Drama Showcase, a library of the most binge-worthy J-drama productions where you’ll find everything from comedies to sci-fi to tear-jerkers as new titles are regularly added onto the platform. Made accessible globally via NHK WORLD-JAPAN, the broadcaster’s digital platform provides the latest Japanese local content – including rolling news from Japan, Asia and around the world; live and on-demand entertainment.

Can't wait to get started? Watch the How to be Likable in a Crisis trailer below: