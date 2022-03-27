Hong Kong
NHK WORLD-JAPAN
Photograph: Courtesy NHK WORLD-JAPAN

J-drama review: How to be Likable in a Crisis

The most relevant show that will teach you a thing or two right now

A light-hearted comedy for J-drama fans, How to be Likable in a Crisis is a five-episode miniseries that’s witty, sharp, and dynamic. Easy to digest, the pilot episode immediately captures the attention of the audience thanks to its relatable characters and their intertwining relationships. A familiar style of Japanese comedy-drama with an original storyline, How to be Likable in a Crisis is now available on Japanese Public broadcasting station’s NHK Drama Showcase, a library of the most binge-worthy J-drama productions where you’ll find everything from comedies to sci-fi to tear-jerkers as new titles are regularly added onto the platform. Made accessible globally via NHK WORLD-JAPAN, the broadcaster’s digital platform provides the latest Japanese local content – including rolling news from Japan, Asia and around the world; live and on-demand entertainment. 

Premise of How to be Likable in a Crisis

How to be Likable in a Crisis revolves around Kanzaki Makoto (played by Matsuzaka Tori), who lands a new job in PR for the university he used to attend with a glowing recommendation from a former professor, just in time before he is dismissed from his role at the broadcast station where he worked as a television anchor. Believing that it was his relationship that got him the job offer, it is later revealed that the reason for his employment is beyond what he had imagined. Using his personal connections and peculiar personality, he uncovers his true mission at the university and tries to navigate how to handle the university’s PR crises, including preserving the university’s reputation and attracting new funding. In his journey, he is met with an ex-girlfriend, an old college classmate and a new boss who adds to the already complicated tasks at hand. Watch it here now.

Reasons to watch now

The show is clever, heart-warming and has its comedic moments. The appeal is clearly the characters and the way they interact as the story unfolds with just the right amount of a dark comedy element to it. The web is intriguing enough, yet not overly complex, and also being a mini-series of five episodes, it makes for a laidback and easy to binge series. What interested us the most was how the dialogue was crafted so well, and then expertly delivered by a stellar cast to really tell such an original story with the many unexpected twists and turns. The way that How to be Likable in a Crisis is presented, depicts a microcosm of the current Japanese society as it addresses issues like corruption, corporate hierarchy, and business politics through a fun mirroring manner to reflect the realities of modern-day life. How to be Likable in a Crisis is presented in Japanese with English subtitles, making it a must-watch for J-drama fans all around the globe.

