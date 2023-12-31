Time Out says

From now until December, M+ museum will be presenting their M+ Cinema Autumn Edition, focusing on the cinematic works of Asian filmmakers as well as those from further abroad. The highlight is undoubtedly ‘Devil in the Details: The Cinema of Park Chan-wook’, a retrospective of eight feature films by the Korean auteur, as well as a masterclass by the director himself, not to be missed if you’re an aspiring filmmaker. A range from Park’s earlier successes to recent award-winning works will be on show, such as Joint Security Area, his Vengeance trilogy including the iconic Oldboy, oddball romcom I’m a Cyborg, But That’s OK, and Decision to Leave, which won Park the Best Director award at Cannes 2022. For this event, M+ Cinema will also be screening an extended cut of Park’s stunning The Handmaiden, with over 20 minutes of footage that isn’t in the theatrical release.

Look out also for a thematic programme that explores coming-of-age through female-forward horror and visceral short films; the documentary Pai Niang Niang: The Last Osmanthus Blossom directed by Isabel Wong, which incorporates lost recordings of a 1972 musical that were unearthed just this April; and forgotten classics such as the 1964 Pale Flower by Japanese New Wave auteur Masahiro Shinoda and the female-led gangster film A Better Tomorrow III: Love and Death in Saigon by Tsui Hark. This visual culture event also marks the Hong Kong debut of Yusuke Morii’s first feature film Amiko.

Visit the M+ Cinema website for tickets, screening schedules, and more information.