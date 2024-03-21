Hong Kong
M+ Moving Image

  • Film
  • M+, West Kowloon
  1. Hack the Moment by Etienne Leung
    Photograph: Courtesy Etienne Leung / M+, Hong Kong
  2. Hide & Seek #9 by Simon Liu
    Photograph: Courtesy Simon Liu / M+, Hong Kong
Connecting viewers with the city through the museum’s massive light-powered canvas

A series of moving image works will be showcased on the M+ Facade until March 21, all of which are dedicated to and inspired by Hong Kong. Visitors or casual passers-by can see short films by emerging local filmmakers that reimagines a Hong Kong poem; films that observe our city through a cinematic lens; personal memories and perceptions of Hong Kong; as well as shorts exploring the local landscape and how it has transformed over two decades. Check out the schedule of short films on M+’s website.

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.mplus.org.hk/en/mplus-facade/
Address:
M+
West Kowloon Cultural District
Hong Kong

Dates and times

