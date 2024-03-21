Time Out says

A series of moving image works will be showcased on the M+ Facade until March 21, all of which are dedicated to and inspired by Hong Kong. Visitors or casual passers-by can see short films by emerging local filmmakers that reimagines a Hong Kong poem; films that observe our city through a cinematic lens; personal memories and perceptions of Hong Kong; as well as shorts exploring the local landscape and how it has transformed over two decades. Check out the schedule of short films on M+’s website.