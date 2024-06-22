Time Out says

As part of the Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival 2024, which organises year-round events highlighting Hong Kong culture, the Hong Kong Film Archive has hand-picked over 20 martial art films from the 1970s to the present day – movies which not only ruled the local box office but have also dazzled audiences worldwide and cultivated generations of international kung fu film lovers and inspired multiple Hollywood movies. These works span the genres of wuxia, kung fu, modern action, and action fantasy, showcasing how Chinese culture and traditions have been blended with elements of popular culture.

The programme opens with Zu: Warriors from the Magic Mountain (1983) restored in 4K and closes with Wong Kar-wai’s The Grandmaster (2013), both of which will be screened specially at the Hong Kong Cultural Centre’s Grand Theatre. Grouped under six themes, the film lineup includes The Butterfly Murders (1979), The Way of the Dragon (1972), Police Story (1985), and Once Upon a Time in China (1991), many of which have been digitally restored. This is a great chance for martial arts film aficionados to see the evolution of action choreography, visual effects, and the making of on-screen heroes in Hong Kong cinema.

Tickets are on sale for $45, and all screenings aside from the opening and closing films will be shown on weekends at the Hong Kong Film Archive.