The Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF) – one of the oldest of its kind in Asia – is back for another year, running from August 15 to 31 in a hybrid format. This year, more than 330 screenings and events will be held, with a complete programme of over 200 titles from 67 countries. Opening the festival will be two major Hong Kong films, including the world premiere of Philip Yung's Where the Wind Blows, starring Aaron Kwok and Tony Leung Chiu-wai, along with Ng Yuen-fai's highly-anticipated sci-fi blockbuster Warriors of Future starring Sean Lau and Louis Koo.

Other highlights of the festival include screenings of five official selections from the 75th Cannes Film Festival; a selection of classic local productions and restored classics including the Infernal Affairs trilogy; as well as this year's Filmmaker-in-Focus, which will celebrate the iconic actor-producer Sandra Ng with screenings of her work. The complete programme and screening schedule can be found at hkiff.org.hk.