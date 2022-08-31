Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The 46th Hong Kong International Film Festival

  • Film
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  • Recommended
  1. HKIFF
    Photograph: Courtesy HKIFF
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. HKIFF
    Photograph: Courtesy HKIFF
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. HKIFF
    Photograph: Courtesy HKIFF
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. HKIFF
    Photograph: Courtesy CasetifyHKIFF
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. HKIFF
    Photograph: Courtesy CasetifyHKIFFHKIFF
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

The Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF) – one of the oldest of its kind in Asia – is back for another year, running from August 15 to 31 in a hybrid format. This year, more than 330 screenings and events will be held, with a complete programme of over 200 titles from 67 countries. Opening the festival will be two major Hong Kong films, including the world premiere of Philip Yung's Where the Wind Blows, starring Aaron Kwok and Tony Leung Chiu-wai, along with Ng Yuen-fai's highly-anticipated sci-fi blockbuster Warriors of Future starring Sean Lau and Louis Koo.

Other highlights of the festival include screenings of five official selections from the 75th Cannes Film Festival; a selection of classic local productions and restored classics including the Infernal Affairs trilogy; as well as this year's Filmmaker-in-Focus, which will celebrate the iconic actor-producer Sandra Ng with screenings of her work. The complete programme and screening schedule can be found at hkiff.org.hk.

Details

Event website:
www.hkiff.org.hk/
Address:
Various venues
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.