The 47th Hong Kong International Film Festival

  • Film
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  • Recommended
    Photograph: Courtesy HKIFF Nomad (1982)
    Photograph: Courtesy HKIFF Limbo (2021)
    Photograph: Courtesy HKIFF Limbo (2021)
    Photograph: Courtesy HKIFF Shamo (2007)
    Photograph: Courtesy HKIFF Lady Windermere's Fan (1925)
    Photograph: Courtesy HKIFF Tampopo (1985)
The Hong Kong International Film Festival (HKIFF), one of the oldest of its kind in Asia, is set to return from March 30 to April 10. This year, more than 320 in-theatre, online screenings, and audience engagement events will be held, including nine world premieres, six international premieres, and 67 Asian premieres among some 200 films from 64 countries and regions worldwide. he festival kicks off with the Asian premiere of Mad Fate, a noir thriller by Soi Cheang, and the world premiere of Ann Hui's documentary Elegies. The 12-day event will close with Vital Sign, an affecting drama directed by Cheuk Wan-chi. The complete programme and screening schedule can be found at hkiff.org.hk.

Jenny Leung
Written by
Jenny Leung

Details

Event website:
www.hkiff.org.hk/
Address:
Various venues
Hong Kong

Dates and times

