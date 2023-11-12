Hong Kong
The Look of Love: Korean Romance Film Showcase

  • Film, Romance
  • Hong Kong Arts Centre, Wan Chai
  • Recommended
  1. Architecture 101 starring Uhm Tae-woong, Han Ga-in, Lee Je-hoon, and Suzy
    Photograph: Courtesy Lotte Entertainment / Hong Kong Arts CentreArchitecture 101 starring Uhm Tae-woong, Han Ga-in, Lee Je-hoon, and Suzy
  2. A Man and A Woman starring Gong Yoo and Jeon Do-yeon
    Photograph: Courtesy Showbox / Hong Kong Arts CentreA Man and A Woman starring Gong Yoo and Jeon Do-yeon
  3. Always starring So Ji-sub and Han Hyo-joo
    Photograph: Courtesy Showbox, Mediaplex / Hong Kong Arts CentreAlways starring So Ji-sub and Han Hyo-joo
  4. Still from Perhaps Love
    Photograph: Courtesy Next Entertainment World / Hong Kong Arts CentreStill from Perhaps Love
  5. Romang starring Lee Soon-jae and Jung Young-sook
    Photograph: Courtesy Merry Christmas Entertainment / Hong Kong Arts CentreRomang starring Lee Soon-jae and Jung Young-sook
  6. Two Weddings and a Funeral
    Photograph: Courtesy Generation Blue Films / Hong Kong Arts CentreTwo Weddings and a Funeral
Savour the different flavours of love with this selection of romance movies

As part of the annual Korean October Cultural Festival, the Korean Cultural Centre in Hong Kong is presenting a showcase of Korean romance films. The selection has been well-curated to spotlight eight diverse kinds of love stories in the hopes of broadening viewers’ perspectives of human affection, relationships, and the nuances that come with it all.

There will be after-screening talks with filmmakers, including a masterclass on romance with Korean film master Hur Jin-ho. Actor Cho Eun-ji will also virtually discuss her critically acclaimed directorial debut Perhaps Love, which is the opening film for this festival showcase.

Screenings will be held at the Louis Koo Cinema in the Hong Kong Arts Centre, and tickets cost $85, with concessions and package discounts available.

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

Details

hkac.org.hk/calendar_detail/?u=CshcdmGUTg4&lang=en
Hong Kong Arts Centre
2 Harbour Road, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
$85

Dates and times

