As part of the annual Korean October Cultural Festival, the Korean Cultural Centre in Hong Kong is presenting a showcase of Korean romance films. The selection has been well-curated to spotlight eight diverse kinds of love stories in the hopes of broadening viewers’ perspectives of human affection, relationships, and the nuances that come with it all.

There will be after-screening talks with filmmakers, including a masterclass on romance with Korean film master Hur Jin-ho. Actor Cho Eun-ji will also virtually discuss her critically acclaimed directorial debut Perhaps Love, which is the opening film for this festival showcase.

Screenings will be held at the Louis Koo Cinema in the Hong Kong Arts Centre, and tickets cost $85, with concessions and package discounts available.