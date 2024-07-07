Time Out says

In honour of World Refugee Day 2024 (which falls on June 20), UNHCR, the United Nations Refugee Agency, is launching the 17th Charity Refugee Film Festival to heighten public awareness and show solidarity as well as durable solutions to the refugee cause through film.

We live in a world where Ukraine has entered its third year of war, Sudan is embroiled in a civil war and its ensuing famine, and conflict between Palestine, Israel, and Lebanon seems to have no end in sight. Over 114 million people have already been displaced because of these issues, but even after fleeing war-torn areas, they still have to rebuild their lives in new locales. This is why the UN is rallying global support for refugees and promoting the creation of a world where refugees are welcomed.

In order to tell the stories of refugees and inspire support for those who have been forcibly displaced from their homes, this year’s Charity Refugee Film Festival will showcase two films to be screened at Broadway Cinemathèque and the Palace IFC. The Old Oak follows what happens when a group of Syrian refugees arrive in a remote mining town in northeast England, while We Dare to Dream tells how a group of refugee athletes pursue their dreams of competing in the Olympic Games despite the personal hardships they face.

Tickets cost $100, and all proceeds from this film festival will go towards supporting the work of the UNHCR and making a tangible impact on the lives of refugees. For example, a single ticket can provide two refugee or host community children with sports uniforms and equipment. Purchasing early-bird tickets before June 30 will get festival goers a 20-percent discount.