Women Direct. Korean Indies!

  • Film
  • Hong Kong Arts Centre, Wan Chai
Celebrate the art and craft of women filmmakers at Hong Kong Arts Centre's Women Direct. Korean Indies!, a showcase of outstanding works by female indies from Korea. Presented in collaboration with the Seoul Independent Film Festival, the series explores personal and societal issues through the perspectives of women, from forbidden love to workplace struggles. There will also be virtual after-screening talks after each screening with their respective directors for audiences to find out more about each film. Individual tickets and ticket packages are available now at popticket.hk.

Hong Kong Arts Centre
2 Harbour Road, Wan Chai
Hong Kong
$65-$85

