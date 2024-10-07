20 best value-for-money dining experiences in Hong Kong

1. Indulge guilt-free in a sustainable seafood feast
What is it? At JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong’s Fish Bar, you can enjoy a tempting array of daily fresh catches and sustainable seafood, all in a tranquil alfresco setting.
Why we love it: Available exclusively through the JW eShop, the Fish Bar Sustainable Tasting Menu is a seafood lover’s dream. This delicious three-course meal features a signature appetiser platter, your choice of a scrumptious main course – think barramundi, lobster fettuccine, plant-based steak, or clam risotto – and a dessert. Complete your meal with a complimentary glass of Roseberry Punch Mocktail made with freshly picked herbs from the JW Garden.
Time Out tip: You can now get 30 percent off the mouthwatering set menu, priced at just $580 per person. The offer is valid until October 31, so be sure to book your table soon.
Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 12pm-10pm
7/F, JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty