20 best value-for-money dining experiences in Hong Kong

From cosy cafes to stylish hotel restaurants and rooftop bars, discover Hong Kong’s best spots to enjoy great meals without breaking the bank

Baked
Photograph: Courtesy Baked
Time Out Hong Kong in partnership with Hong Kong Tourism Board
Planning a trip to Hong Kong? You’re in for a treat this Halloween season. The city’s dining scene is a vibrant mix of flavours, styles and cultures, offering everything from authentic Chinese cuisine to innovative fusion dishes that will enchant your taste buds. To help you navigate this culinary paradise, we’ve put together a list of fantastic dining venues with budget-friendly offers. Some of these spots stay open late – perfect for satisfying those midnight cravings as the city embraces its spooky spirit. Whether you’re in the mood for a casual bite or a sophisticated meal, Hong Kong has something for everyone, no matter the hour. Get ready to explore some of the best value-for-money options – dig in! 

Please note that the offers below are subject to merchants’ terms and conditions. Please check with the respective merchant for details.

1. Indulge guilt-free in a sustainable seafood feast

1. Indulge guilt-free in a sustainable seafood feast
1. Indulge guilt-free in a sustainable seafood feast
Photograph: Courtesy JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong | Fish Bar

What is it? At JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong’s Fish Bar, you can enjoy a tempting array of daily fresh catches and sustainable seafood, all in a tranquil alfresco setting. 

Why we love it: Available exclusively through the JW eShop, the Fish Bar Sustainable Tasting Menu is a seafood lover’s dream. This delicious three-course meal features a signature appetiser platter, your choice of a scrumptious main course – think barramundi, lobster fettuccine, plant-based steak, or clam risotto – and a dessert. Complete your meal with a complimentary glass of Roseberry Punch Mocktail made with freshly picked herbs from the JW Garden.    

Time Out tip: You can now get 30 percent off the mouthwatering set menu, priced at just $580 per person. The offer is valid until October 31, so be sure to book your table soon. 

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 12pm-10pm

7/F, JW Marriott Hotel Hong Kong, Pacific Place, 88 Queensway, Admiralty

2. Dive into unlimited dim sum

2. Dive into unlimited dim sum
2. Dive into unlimited dim sum
Photograph: Courtesy Cuisine Cuisine

What is it? Cuisine Cuisine is an upscale Chinese restaurant that serves up exquisite Cantonese delicacies with a contemporary twist. 

Why we love it: Who wouldn’t love an all-you-can-eat dim sum lunch? For just $398, you can dig into endless dim sum options, including shrimp dumplings, pork dumplings with crab roe, and crispy taro puffs. There are also rice and noodle dishes like Sichuan-style ‘Dan Dan’ noodles. 

Time Out tip: The more, the merrier when it comes to dining. For lunch reservations of four or more, you can enjoy its signature lunch set and à la carte menu at 30 percent off. And if you’re dining with six or more during dinner from Sunday to Thursday, you’ll even be treated to a complimentary Peking duck.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 11.30am-2.30pm, 6pm-10.30pm; Saturday to Sunday & PH 10.30am-3pm, 6pm–10.30pm

3/F, The Mira Hong Kong, Mira Place 2, 118-130 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

3. Cheers to Taiwanese beer

3. Cheers to Taiwanese beer
3. Cheers to Taiwanese beer
Photograph: Courtesy Check In Taipei

What is it? With three locations across the city, Check In Taipei specialises in delicious Taiwanese cuisine that combines traditional recipes with modern flair. 

Why we love it: From tea-inspired cocktails to classic Taiwanese treats like egg crepes and milk mochi, the restaurant is the perfect spot to discover the vibrant flavours of Taiwan. The inviting atmosphere also makes it feel like a weekend escape to Taipei. 

Time Out tip: Show your passport to enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free deal on Taiwanese beer. This offer is available for dine-in only and while stocks last, so don’t miss out!

Opening hours: Tsim Sha Tsui and Causeway Bay locations: Monday to Sunday 12pm-10.30pm

Yuen Long location: Monday to Sunday 12pm-10pm

Shop 2204-6, 2/F, Gateway Arcade, Harbour City, 3-27 Canton Road, Tsim Sha Tsui (Visit official website for other locations)

4. Savour North and South African-inspired cuisine

4. Savour North and South African-inspired cuisine
4. Savour North and South African-inspired cuisine
Photograph: Courtesy Baked

What is it? Helmed by Egyptian-born South African Chef Zahir Mohamed, Baked is an all-day dining spot known for its exceptional sourdough and inventive dishes that reflect the chef’s cultural roots. 

Why we love it: With a unique fusion of North and South African food, generous portions, and vibrant combinations of spices and flavours, the bakery and cafe has become a beloved brunch spot among locals. For those in a hurry, its sourdough bread and pastries are delightful options to enjoy on the go. 

Time Out tip: Enjoy weekly promotions, including buy-one-get-one-free deals on burgers every Monday and sourdough pizzas every Tuesday. Craving pizza? Opt for the 90-minute all-you-can-eat sourdough pizza experience for just $199 on Thursdays.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 11.30am-9.30pm; Saturday to Sunday & PH 8am-9.30pm

8-10 Queens Road East, Wan Chai (Visit official website for other locations)

5. Treat yourself to a crab extravaganza

5. Treat yourself to a crab extravaganza
5. Treat yourself to a crab extravaganza
Photograph: Courtesy Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers

What is it? Located in the Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers, The Café now offers the Crab-tacular Dinner Feast, featuring a remarkable selection of crab dishes and seafood options.

Why we love it: The crab-centric buffet crafted by Executive Chef Paolo Federici and the hotel’s culinary team is sure to please every seafood enthusiast. Alongside freshly shucked oysters and delectable chilled lobster, the true highlights are the impressive array of crab dishes. We’re talking about the decadent grilled Alaskan king crab legs, stir-fried soft shell crab prepared in typhoon shelter style, Singaporean-style brown crab with black pepper, deep-fried stuffed crab shell with a Japanese twist, and the rich Indian curry with Australian spanner crab. 

Time Out tip: Book your buffet dinner through its eShop to enjoy an exclusive buy-two-get-one-free offer, available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 6.30am-11pm; Saturday to Sunday & PH 7am-10pm

2/F, Sheraton Hong Kong Hotel & Towers, 20 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

6. Satisfy your sweet tooth with a five-star dessert experience

6. Satisfy your sweet tooth with a five-star dessert experience
6. Satisfy your sweet tooth with a five-star dessert experience
Photograph: Courtesy Kowloon Shangri-La｜Lobby Lounge

What is it? Indulge in authentic Chinese desserts served in an elegant hotel ambience at the Lobby Lounge, Kowloon Shangri-La, Hong Kong. 

Why we love it: Served from 6.30pm to 11pm daily, the new Moonlight Hours menu features a delicate selection of 24 traditional and modern Chinese desserts, with prices starting at just $38. But don’t let the price fool you – each dessert is crafted with the finest ingredients to create a sensorial journey through Chinese heritage. 

Time Out tip: Must-tries include the ginger milk pudding prepared à la minute tableside for a unique touch, the refreshing chilled mango sago cream with pomelo, and the double-boiled egg white and fresh milk in whole young coconut with peach resin. 

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 8am-12am

The Lobby, Kowloon Shangri-La Hotel, 64 Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

7. Feast on fresh seafood and Prosecco

7. Feast on fresh seafood and Prosecco
7. Feast on fresh seafood and Prosecco
Photograph: Courtesy YMCA

What is it? Nestled inside the YMCA of Hong Kong, the Mall Café offers a cosy setting for casual dining. The menu features a mix of oriental and Western cuisine, with options ranging from flavourful sandwiches and fresh salads to indulgent desserts.

Why we love it: The highlight of the menu is the Seafood Platter for two, which boasts an array of high-quality fresh seafood. Think succulent Boston lobster, snow crab legs, tender crayfish, blue mussels, jade snails, juicy prawns, clams, and mussels. 

Time Out tip: Bring a friend or that special someone to share this scrumptious Seafood Platter, paired with a bottle of Prosecco, all for a special price of just $588 (originally $1,088).

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 12pm-9pm

41 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

8. 'Shell-ebrate' autumn with a luxurious crab tasting experience

8. 'Shell-ebrate' autumn with a luxurious crab tasting experience
8. 'Shell-ebrate' autumn with a luxurious crab tasting experience
Photograph: Courtesy Fumi

What is it? FUMI is an award-winning kaiseki restaurant that’s all about serving up Japanese cuisine in Hong Kong. With a focus on seasonal ingredients, they whip up a variety of dishes that range from sushi and tempura to sukiyaki and grilled specialties. 

Why we love it: With autumn upon us, it’s the perfect season to dive into the Crab Tasting Menu, which really showcases the amazing flavours of hairy crab. Priced at $780 per person, expect an indulgent six-course journey that kicks off with premium sushi and sashimi, followed by a creamy egg custard with hairy crab and a tender Shio Koji pigeon, finishing with a silky Hokkaido milk pudding.

Time Out tip: Book the Autumn Treasures: Crab Tasting Menu in advance and secure it with a deposit to enjoy an exclusive 25 percent discount.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 11.30am-3pm, 5.30pm-11pm; Saturday to Sunday & PH 12pm-3pm, 5.30pm-11pm

6/F, California Tower, 30-32 D'Aguilar Street, Lan Kwai Fong, Central

9. Go on an autumn-inspired tasting journey

9. Go on an autumn-inspired tasting journey
9. Go on an autumn-inspired tasting journey
Photograph: Courtesy Kyoto Joe

What is it? Sitting on the 23rd floor of California Tower in Central, Kyoto Joe offers a fun-filled izakaya experience where dining comes with incredible city views. 

Why we love it: Its limited-time Savour Autumn: A Typhoon Shelter Experience is a delicious six-course adventure. The skilled chefs incorporate the classic typhoon shelter cooking style, blending crispy garlic and spicy chili to bring out the rich flavours of hairy crab.

Time Out tip: This seasonal menu is $880 per person, but you can snag a 25 percent discount by booking it online with at least two guests and put down a deposit.

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 12pm-3pm, 6pm-11pm

23/F, California Tower, 30-36 D'aguilar Street, Lan Kwai Fong, Central

10. Relish the ultimate crab feast

10. Relish the ultimate crab feast
10. Relish the ultimate crab feast
Photograph: Courtesy Tokio Joe

What is it? One of the first omakase restaurants in Hong Kong, Tokio Joe is the place to go for traditional sushi and sashimi with a fun twist. 

Why we love it: If you’re like us and can’t get enough of crab dishes in autumn, you’ll love the latest offerings at this award-winning izakaya. Crafted by Chef Wah and his creative team, the Tokyo Nights: A Culinary Crab Odyssey tasting menu ($980 per person) features seven courses that highlight the finest seasonal ingredients like Japanese hairy crab, king crab leg, and Matsuba crab. 

Time Out tip: Get a 25 percent discount by booking the tasting menu with a paid deposit. Or, you can also enjoy these dishes on the seasonal à la carte menu. 

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 12pm-3pm, 6pm-11pm

16 Lan Kwai Fong, Central

11. Satisfy your nighttime cravings for just $9.9

11. Satisfy your nighttime cravings for just $9.9
11. Satisfy your nighttime cravings for just $9.9
Photograph: Choy Kin Yue

What is it? Looking to cure those late-night hunger pangs? Look no further than Tao Heung, Pier 88, and Tao Square. These modern restaurants offer a fresh take on hotpot cuisine in inviting, spacious settings, with a range of hotpot choices that suit different palates. 

Why we love it: Its hearty lamb stew is just what you need to tackle those late-night cravings. Better yet, from now until October 31, it’s available for as little as $9.9 from Monday to Thursday after 8.30pm. On Fridays, weekends and public holidays, you can still enjoy this comforting dish for just $38 – talk about value for money!  

Time Out tip: For the best experience, gather a group of friends and make a night of it by sharing a variety of hotpot ingredients alongside the lamb stew.

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 7am-11pm (Opening hours vary by location; please check with the individual restaurant for specific times)

5/F, Windsor House, 311 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay (Visit official website for other locations)

12. Savour the flavours of Southeast Asia

12. Savour the flavours of Southeast Asia
12. Savour the flavours of Southeast Asia
Photograph: Courtesy Asam Chicken Rice

What is it? Positioned as a Hainanese chicken rice specialist, Asam Chicken Rice brings the rich tastes of Southeast Asia to your table through tasty classics like laksa and beef rendang. 

Why we love it: Its Malaysian herbal soup with pork bones in claypot is a must-try, boasting rich flavours and a comforting aroma that make it ideal for a cosy meal. 

Time Out tip: Enjoy this soothing dish with one of two special sets, available until December 20. Set A includes half an asam boneless Hainanese chicken, an appetiser platter, white rice, drinks, and either a Nyonya acar or water spinach with belacan – all for just $258 (originally $468). Set B ($228, originally $438) features your choice of beef rendang or pan-fried pork jowl, along with the same delicious sides.    

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 11am-10pm

Shop C, LG/F, 174-178 Wellington Street, Central 
(Visit official website for other locations)

13. Sample typhoon shelter delights late into the night

13. Sample typhoon shelter delights late into the night
13. Sample typhoon shelter delights late into the night
Photograph: Chui Pak Cheung

What is it? Choi Kee Private has been a beloved destination for typhoon shelter-style cuisine for over 40 years, serving up a vibrant dining experience filled with bold flavours.  

Why we love it: Conveniently located in the heart of Causeway Bay, this eatery is open until 2.45am, perfect for when hunger strikes. Indulge in its delightful fried crab series, known for its rich and savoury flavours.  

Time Out tip: From now until October 31, enjoy the fried crab series with a 25 percent discount. You can also get a 10 percent discount on your entire bill from 5.30pm to 10pm, and even a 20 percent discount after 10pm.

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 5.30pm-2.45am

2-3/F, Chung Wai Commercial Building, 447-449 Lockhart Road, Causeway Bay

14. Embark on a culinary voyage with a stunning ocean view

14. Embark on a culinary voyage with a stunning ocean view
14. Embark on a culinary voyage with a stunning ocean view
Photograph: Courtesy The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong

What is it? Lighthouse Café at The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong is a sun-filled, East-meets-West diner with breathtaking views of the South China Sea. It offers a delightful buffet featuring Mediterranean and Asian-inspired dishes.

Why we love it: Its lunch and dinner buffet is a feast for the senses, featuring a medley of Italian and Spanish-style dishes made from seasonal ingredients. Must-tries include fresh Boston lobster, hand-carved Italian and Spanish ham, as well as premium offerings like whole Iberico ham and Spanish Gilda, available on weekends and public holidays.  

Time Out tip: Take advantage of a 25 percent discount on the lunch and dinner buffet, valid only for this October. 

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 12pm-10pm

1/F, The Fullerton Ocean Park Hotel Hong Kong, 3 Ocean Drive, Wong Chuk Hang

15. Find out what happens when hotpot meets booze

15. Find out what happens when hotpot meets booze
15. Find out what happens when hotpot meets booze
Photograph: Courtesy Bino N’ Booze

What is it? Bino N’ Booze is, as its name suggests, a fun eatery that combines Hong Kong hotpot (or “bino” in Cantonese) and booze – by pairing various types of alcohol in its signature soup bases.   

Why we love it: Its BnB Meatball Combo includes 10 delicious handmade meatballs, such as cuttlefish, shrimp, Chiu Chow ox tendon, pork and mushroom, and fishballs. And the best part? You can redeem it for just $1 (originally $108). 

Time Out tip: If you’re taking a taxi to the restaurant, remember to ask for a receipt to enjoy a maximum discount of $50, applicable to seating before 9.30pm. 

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 5pm-12.30am

Shop A, G/F & 1/F, 205 Hai Tan Street, Sham Shui Po

16. Gather the family for a delectable Chinese dinner

16. Gather the family for a delectable Chinese dinner
16. Gather the family for a delectable Chinese dinner
Photograph: Courtesy Li Bao House

What is it? Located on D’Aguilar Street in Central, Li Bao House serves up Chinese classics, dim sum and premium seafood dishes in an elegant setting.  

Why we love it: The restaurant’s Coral Grouper and Crispy Pigeon showcase traditional Chinese cooking techniques and make for perfect additions to any family meals.  

Time Out tip: This October, you can enjoy a special offer on the Coral Grouper and Crispy Pigeon, available for just $388 for dinner (originally $698).

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 11.30am-11pm

4/F, Century Square, 1-13 D'Aguilar Street, Central

17. Dine with spectacular harbour views

17. Dine with spectacular harbour views
17. Dine with spectacular harbour views
Photograph: Courtesy Skye Roofbar & Dining

What is it? Perched atop the Park Lane Hong Kong, a Pullman Hotel, Skye Roofbar & Dining offers a sophisticated dining experience set against the stunning backdrop of Victoria Harbour and Victoria Park. 

Why we love it: The restaurant uses locally sourced, organic, and sustainable ingredients to create the four-course Degustation Dinner Menu. Highlights include the Escoffier fennel bavarois and Hong Kong golden plume chicken in Hainan style.  

Time Out tip: The dinner menu is currently available at a special price of $680 (originally $880). You also have the option to add a sommelier wine pairing experience to elevate your gastronomic journey.

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 12pm-1am

310 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay

18. Discover the art of fine seafood dining

18. Discover the art of fine seafood dining
18. Discover the art of fine seafood dining
Photograph: Courtesy Lei Garden

What is it? With branches across Hong Kong, Mainland China, Macau, and Singapore, Lei Garden is known for its seafood expertise and offers an upmarket dining experience.  

Why we love it: More than a traditional Cantonese restaurant, Lei Garden draws on global culinary cultures and techniques to create unique tasting menus, making it one of the most awarded restaurant groups in Asia. 

Time Out tip: Try the flavourful double-boiled soup and abalone set for $480 per person (originally $620) – it’s as delicious as it sounds.

Opening hours: Monday to Sunday 11.30am-3pm, 6pm-10pm

Shop 3008-11, 3/F, ifc mall, 8 Finance Street, Central (Visit official website for other locations)

19. Savour traditional Cantonese seafood dishes

19. Savour traditional Cantonese seafood dishes
19. Savour traditional Cantonese seafood dishes
Photograph: Choy Kin Yue

What is it?: Tai Woo Seafood Restaurant is a Guangdong-style seafood-specialist eatery located in the heart of Causeway Bay.

Why we love it: Aside from crowd-pleasing seafood dishes like baked lobster with stir-fried vermicelli or sautéed sea whelk in spicy sauce, Tai Woo also whips up signature plates like sesame baked chicken in salt.

Time Out tip: Diners can enjoy a bountiful set menu for two at $588 (originally $988), which includes dishes such as hairy crab roe and shrimps over pea shoots and an assorted roasted goose platter.

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 8am-12am, Saturday to Sunday 10am-12am

9/F, Causeway Bay Plaza 2, 463-483 Lockhart Road, Causeway Bay

20. Relax with an Italian brunch

20. Relax with an Italian brunch
20. Relax with an Italian brunch
Photograph: Courtesy Baci

What is it? Baci is a cosy trattoria located in the heart of Lan Kwai Fong. It has been ranked among the best pizzerias in Hong Kong and the Asia-Pacific region.

Why we love it: Its Let’s Get Brunchy weekend brunch is as hearty as it gets. Expect an all-you-can-eat selection of Italian comfort food, including award-winning pizzas, fresh seafood, high-quality cheese and cold cuts, as well as a dessert bar.

Time Out tip: Enjoy a buy-three-get-one-free offer and 10 percent off selected free-flow packages – simply make your reservation online with a deposit. 

Opening hours: Monday to Friday 11.30am-2am, Saturday to Sunday & PH 12pm-2am

G/F, California Tower, 30-32 D'Aguilar Street, Lan Kwai Fong, Central

Want more dining inspirations? Visit Discover Hong Kong’s website to find more outstanding eateries around Hong Kong that’ll satisfy your taste buds.

