Angsana Spa Hotel Icon

Hotel Icon's outpost of the renowned Angsana Spa by Banyan Tree is decorated in modern Southeast Asian style and offers VIP treatment rooms, Angsana blended massage oils, body care with aromatic baths, and treatments ranging from massages and facials to body polishes and conditioners.

Signature treatments include the Floral Chic, a combination of all Angsana Spa’s classic therapies which includes a 60-minute Angsana massage, a 15-minute nourish body wrap, a 45-minute floral pouch scrub, and a 60-minute choice of facials; and the Vitality Starter, which helps to release built-up muscle tension and boosts flexibility. It includes 30 minutes of muscle stretching, followed by a 30-minute herbal salt compress, and a 60-minute choice of body massages.