Hong Kong
Asaya

  • Health and beauty
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
    Photograph: Courtesy Asaya
    Photograph: Courtesy Asaya
    Photograph: Courtesy Asaya
    Photograph: Courtesy Asaya
Located inside the Rosewood Hong Kong, Asaya turns the traditional spa concept on its head to lead guests on a more personal journey to wellness. The name of the spa, Asaya, is derived from Sanskrit, and means 'God has created' referring to the unique and comprehensive treatments designed to match guests' set goals or aspirations. It focuses on five elements including emotional balance, fitness and nutrition, body treatment, skincare, and community, whereby expert instructors and technicians lead you through treatments and workshops. Asaya has a fitness centre, sauna and spa facilities. It also has a Harbour Studio, outdoor swimming pool, Asaya Kitchen and a poolside bar. The indoor and outdoor spaces are stylish with incredible sea views. For those who like aromatherapy essential oils, don't miss Aroma Atelier where they select essential oils from British natural skincare brand Votary and French body care brand Maison Caulières. Here, aromatherapists will choose the right essential oils according to your preferences for aromatherapy massage treatments.

Details

Address:
6/F, Rosewood Hong Kong, Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
3891 8588
Opening hours:
Mon to Sun 11am-10pm
