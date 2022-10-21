Hong Kong
Baku

Baku

  • Health and beauty
  • Sai Kung
Time Out says

Baku is a multi-concept spa and coffee shop that opened in the early summer of 2022. Inspired by the Ryukyu Islands in Okinawa, Japan, the bright orange-red building spans 7,000sq ft and features six massage rooms offering a range of treatments such as foot bath and massage, hot stone or lymphatic massages, as well as special treatments catered for female-only. Guests can choose from a selection of massage oils from Japan, France, and the UK and enjoy an aromatherapy bath with handcrafted Japanese aroma balls. Afterwards, relax at the coffee shop and try a specialty coffee or dessert.

Details

Address:
1 Pak Sha Wan Street, Hebe Haven, Sai Kung
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2868 9287
