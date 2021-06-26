A two-day holistic wellness festival at The Pulse

Looking for things to do this weekend? Focus on your holistic wellness and head to Repulse Bay to attend the Be Well Festival as it makes its debut in Hong Kong. From June 26 to 27, 10am to 6pm, Be Well will be showcasing over 90 local wellness brands that include CBD products to athleisure wear, healthy snacks to crystals and aromatherapy. You can roam around and learn about the latest wellness products or sign up to join various panel discussions that will cover topics ranging from organising your closet for better mindfulness to finding financial happiness, sleep optimisation, women’s health, and mindful eating. The festival will also host interactive classes such as Zumba, gong therapy, beer and sunset yoga, and ‘Doya’ (yoga with dogs).

Entrance to the festival grounds is free, but some classes and workshops require a fee. Visit eventbrite.hk to register for the programmes.