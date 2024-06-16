Hong Kong
Chuan Global Wellness Week

  • Health and beauty, Spas
  • Chuan Spa Hong Kong, Mong Kok
Cordis Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Cordis, Hong Kong
A week of wellness activities designed to rebalance Hong Kong’s busy urbanites

Starting on Global Wellness Day, Chuan Spa at Cordis, Hong Kong will be offering a week of wellness activities designed to guide urbanites towards a renewed sense of balance. This range of activities include a Chuan Breathing Ritual, a poolside Tai Chi class with a master, singing bowls, stretching, yoga, and a sip and paint session with the Eve Bliss team where you’ll get to design your own eco-friendly tote bag. All sessions are available to hotel guests and the public on a complimentary, first-come-first-served basis. Register your interest and the spa will contact successful applicants.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.cordishotels.com/en/hong-kong/wellness-fitness/chuan-spa/
Address:
Chuan Spa Hong Kong
41/F, Cordis Hotel
555 Shanghai St
Mong Kok
Hong Kong

Dates and times

