Starting on Global Wellness Day, Chuan Spa at Cordis, Hong Kong will be offering a week of wellness activities designed to guide urbanites towards a renewed sense of balance. This range of activities include a Chuan Breathing Ritual, a poolside Tai Chi class with a master, singing bowls, stretching, yoga, and a sip and paint session with the Eve Bliss team where you’ll get to design your own eco-friendly tote bag. All sessions are available to hotel guests and the public on a complimentary, first-come-first-served basis. Register your interest and the spa will contact successful applicants.