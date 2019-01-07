Chuan Spa Hong Kong

Time Out says

Housed inside Mong Kok’s Cordis Hotel, Chuan Spa welcomes tired Hongkongers with one of its many holistic treatments. Inspired by the five elements and traditional Chinese medicine, Chuan Spa offers everything from full body massages that use acupressure and stone therapy to facials, foot therapies, and all-in-one treatments that will leave you feeling rejuvenated from head to toe.