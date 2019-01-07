Hong Kong
Chuan Spa Hong Kong

  • Health and beauty
  • Mong Kok
Photograph: Courtesy Chuan Spa Hong Kong
Time Out says

Housed inside Mong Kok’s Cordis Hotel, Chuan Spa welcomes tired Hongkongers with one of its many holistic treatments. Inspired by the five elements and traditional Chinese medicine, Chuan Spa offers everything from full body massages that use acupressure and stone therapy to facials, foot therapies, and all-in-one treatments that will leave you feeling rejuvenated from head to toe.

Details

Address:
41/F, Cordis Hotel
555 Shanghai St
Mong Kok
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
3552 3510
Opening hours:
Mon to Sun 10am-9pm
