Clarins Skin Spa

  • Health and beauty
  • Central
Photograph: Courtesy Clarins Skin Spa
Time Out says

As one of the most popular skincare brands in the world, you can trust the facial and body treatments at Clarins to take good care of your skin. Located in Central Building, Clarins Skin Spa offers a whole host of specialised facials catered for a wide range of skin types and needs including lifting, hydrating, and whitening, so you’re bound to find one that suits you. Clarins also offers treatments for men and pregnant ladies.

Details

Address:
Shop 210, Central Building
1-3A Pedder St, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2810 9938
