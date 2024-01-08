Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Humansa (Victoria Dockside)

  • Health and beauty
  • Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Recommended
  1. Humansa (Victoria Dockside)
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    PreviousNext
    /7
  2. Humansa (Victoria Dockside)
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    PreviousNext
    /7
  3. Humansa (Victoria Dockside)
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    PreviousNext
    /7
  4. Humansa (Victoria Dockside)
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    PreviousNext
    /7
  5. Humansa (Victoria Dockside)
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    PreviousNext
    /7
  6. Humansa (Victoria Dockside)
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    PreviousNext
    /7
  7. Humansa (Victoria Dockside)
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta
    PreviousNext
    /7
Advertising

Time Out says

Humansa is a comprehensive and multidisciplinary health and wellness centre that promotes healthy living for all ages. Its Victoria Dockside location spans over 14,000sq ft and provides a spa-like ambience, allowing clients to feel at ease while enjoying a therapeutic 270-degree view of Victoria Harbour. A diverse team of healthcare experts, including medical doctors, physiotherapists, fitness trainers, dietitians, and other professionals, offers personalised consultations to create custom evaluations and develop specific follow-up plans for each patient's improvement. Here, clients can access medical services like gastroenterology, paediatrics, dermatology, and dietetic services, as well as various therapies such as physiotherapy, stretch therapy, massage therapy, podiatry, and music therapy. Additionally, they offer comprehensive eye care services, including doctor consultations, thorough eye examinations, as well as laser and surgical procedures.

Details

Address:
Unit 1801, L18, K11 Atelier Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon
Hong Kong
Contact:
3180 2288
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 8.30-5.30pm, Sat 8.30am-1pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.