Humansa (Victoria Dockside)

Humansa is a comprehensive and multidisciplinary health and wellness centre that promotes healthy living for all ages. Its Victoria Dockside location spans over 14,000sq ft and provides a spa-like ambience, allowing clients to feel at ease while enjoying a therapeutic 270-degree view of Victoria Harbour. A diverse team of healthcare experts, including medical doctors, physiotherapists, fitness trainers, dietitians, and other professionals, offers personalised consultations to create custom evaluations and develop specific follow-up plans for each patient's improvement. Here, clients can access medical services like gastroenterology, paediatrics, dermatology, and dietetic services, as well as various therapies such as physiotherapy, stretch therapy, massage therapy, podiatry, and music therapy. Additionally, they offer comprehensive eye care services, including doctor consultations, thorough eye examinations, as well as laser and surgical procedures.