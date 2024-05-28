Time Out says

The Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong presents a digital detox retreat designed to relieve the strains that a digital lifestyle can have on the body and mind. The 120-minute treatment begins with a footbath, reflexology, and scrub, followed by a massage combining traditional Chinese medicine techniques and Azorean aromatherapy oils to calm the nervous system and reduce stress.

Since electronic screens emit harmful blue light, a facial sheet mask and serum will be applied to heal the light’s impact on the face by promoting cellular regeneration. Finally, the treatment wraps up with a head massage to induce a deep state of relaxation. If you’re anything like us and are constantly being shamed by your weekly screen time alert, this retreat will be perfect for you. The Ignae Digital Detox Retreat costs $3,600 from Mondays to Thursdays, rising to $3,800 from Fridays to Sundays.