Integrated Medicine Institute (IMI)

Time Out says

It is one of the largest natural medicine clinics in Hong Kong that provides customized solutions to help treat chronic health conditions. IMI's services include Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), acupuncture, naturopathic medicine, homoeopathic medicine, holistic therapies, IV therapies, and diagnostic and functional medicine testing. They also offer programmes, packages, and events catering to corporate settings. Maybe it's time to give your boss a little nudge to check on IMI's available well-being workshops for the company's overall health and wellness needs.