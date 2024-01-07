Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Integrated Medicine Institute (IMI)

  • Health and beauty
  • Central
  • Recommended
Integrated Medicine Institute (IMI)
Photograph: Courtesy Integrated Medicine InstituteIntegrated Medicine Institute (IMI)
Advertising

Time Out says

It is one of the largest natural medicine clinics in Hong Kong that provides customized solutions to help treat chronic health conditions. IMI's services include Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), acupuncture, naturopathic medicine, homoeopathic medicine, holistic therapies, IV therapies, and diagnostic and functional medicine testing. They also offer programmes, packages, and events catering to corporate settings. Maybe it's time to give your boss a little nudge to check on IMI's available well-being workshops for the company's overall health and wellness needs.

Details

Address:
13/F, 17/F Kailey Tower, 16 Stanley Street, Central,
Hong Kong
Contact:
2523 7121
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.