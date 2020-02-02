Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Reviv Hong Kong

  • Health and beauty
  • Lan Kwai Fong
  • Recommended
  1. Reviv Hong Kong
    Photograph: Courtesy Reviv Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. Reviv Hong Kong
    Reviv Hong KongReviv Hong Kong
    PreviousNext
    /2
Advertising

Time Out says

Many people opt for IV therapy to boost energy, prevent illness, alleviate cold symptoms, or recover from a hangover. It's no secret that top celebrities like Madonna, Simon Cowell, Cindy Crawford, Geri Halliwell, Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, and Kate Upton have all tried vitamin drip therapy for its age-defying properties. If you're interested in trying this service, Reviv Hong Kong offers a range of IV therapies and booster shots tailored to meet clients' needs. They provide vitamin shots that detoxify and boost immunity and booster shots for appetite and sleep regulation. They also offer an exclusive concierge service that delivers their signature therapies to your chosen location, tailored to your needs.

Details

Address:
12th Floor, The Plaza, 21 D'Aguilar Street, Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2530 9882
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat 10am-7pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.