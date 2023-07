Time Out says

Sense of Touch is one of Hong Kong’s most popular spa and beauty parlour chains, offering a wide range of body treatments, facials, and nail services at affordable prices. With branches located in Central, Tseung Kwan O, and Repulse Bay, Sense of Touch has a wide range of treatments in store, from pampering treatments that will heal and beautify to detox treatments, facials, and energising massages.