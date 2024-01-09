Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Svenson Hong Kong (Causeway Bay)

  • Health and beauty
  • Causeway Bay
  1. Svenson
    Photograph: Courtesy Svenson
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. Svenson
    Photograph: Courtesy Svenson
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. Svenson
    Photograph: Courtesy Svenson
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Since 1973, Svenson Hong Kong has been a leader in providing state-of-the-art hair and scalp care treatments to clients all over the world. With over 60 years of experience, Svenson's team of in-house trichologists are highly trained by international specialists and members of the Institute of Trichologists, offering expert consultations and personalised care to meet each client's unique needs. 

Svenson offers a range of transformative treatments designed to improve scalp health and promote hair growth. These include Duo Hydrogen, which promotes a healthier scalp, Plasma & Ultrasound, which helps boost hair health, and the exclusive Elixir Hair Serum, specifically formulated to address advanced stages of Alopecia Areata, a condition that causes hair loss.

Details

Address:
Room 2401-02, Chubb Tower, Windsor House, 311 Gloucester Road, Causeway Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
2907 0838
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 10am-8.30pm; Sat 10am-6pm; Sun 11am-5pm; PH 11am-6pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.