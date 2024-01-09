Svenson Hong Kong (Causeway Bay)

Time Out says

Since 1973, Svenson Hong Kong has been a leader in providing state-of-the-art hair and scalp care treatments to clients all over the world. With over 60 years of experience, Svenson's team of in-house trichologists are highly trained by international specialists and members of the Institute of Trichologists, offering expert consultations and personalised care to meet each client's unique needs.

Svenson offers a range of transformative treatments designed to improve scalp health and promote hair growth. These include Duo Hydrogen, which promotes a healthier scalp, Plasma & Ultrasound, which helps boost hair health, and the exclusive Elixir Hair Serum, specifically formulated to address advanced stages of Alopecia Areata, a condition that causes hair loss.