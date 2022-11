Time Out says

Tucked away on the busy streets of Nathan Road is Tai Pan Reflexology Parlour, a massage parlour with decor inspired by China in the 1940s. Here, you'll get to relax, rejuvenate, and be pampered by their therapists. On their menu you'll find range of services that vary in length and price, from Shanghai-style pedicures, aromatic ear and naval wax, and lymphatic draining massages. Finish your relaxing treatment by enjoying some complementary traditional Chinese tea to warm your body.