Relax and unwind with forest bathing at Kai Tak Waterfront Promenade

Hong Kong’s fast-paced urban environment can sometimes be detrimental to our overall health and well-being. The constant hustle and bustle takes a toll on our bodies. If you need some time to reconnect with yourself and find inner peace, mark your calendar for June 5 for a unique forest bathing experience.

Forest Bathing, also known as shinrin yoku, is a Japanese practice that enhances both physical and mental well-being. It enables participants to alleviate stress, boost happiness, and fully engage their senses with nature by immersing themselves in the serene forest atmosphere.

The Pavilia Forest, the first residential project by New World Development and Far East Group at the former Kai Tak airport runway, incorporates wellness into its design and concept. Making the most of its scenic waterfront setting and the lush recreational amenities of Kai Tak, this development will seamlessly integrate the forest bathing concept into its serene environment this summer. On June 5 (Wednesday) from 4 pm to 5 pm, a Forest Therapy Guide from The Balanced Jungle, certified yoga instructor Janet Fong, will lead the forest bathing experience. Please note that the session will be conducted in Cantonese only.

Register for a slot today via this link; the registration deadline is May 28 (Tuesday) at 11.59pm.