A sanctuary of calm and holistic wellness, Wellness at The Murray offers a range of massage treatments and beauty rituals at the spa to restore health and vitality. With three single rooms and two couple treatment suites, each space comes with its own private steam and sauna facility to relax and unwind within the privacy of your room. Massages here are bespoke and can address specific concerns that help destress, detox, energise, and promote better sleep.