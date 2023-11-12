Time Out says

In the midst of our hectic lives, we often don’t have the time to take care of ourselves. Harbour City has therefore gathered over 30 premium beauty brands, concept stores, and personal care services to create a one-stop shop for wellness and beauty in a convenient location. Visitors will be invited to complete a mini test on Instagram to create a personalised beauty pass that will allow free access to the wellness space.

Sip on a herbal or floral tea specially crafted to your personality from the Oasis Bar, unwind on lounge chairs while watching waves, and check out an Instagrammable tunnel full of greenery and fairy lights. There’s no leaving without testing out all the beauty brands on offer and claiming a free gift set on the way out.

The limited-time Wellness Oasis will also host more than 100 wellness classes, ranging from yoga, meditation, stretching, singing bowl therapy, and aromatherapy. Tickets to these events cost $250, but this registration fee will be fully redeemable in cash vouchers and products from brands like lululemon, Facesss, Tea Château, KEF audio, and more.