Savour contemporary Asian cuisine and sip on innovative cocktails at Cruise Restaurant & Bar, a rooftop oasis with an expansive outdoor terrace set against the backdrop of Hong Kong’s famous skyline. This casual, laid-back venue is known for its sharing-friendly plates inspired by Southeast and Northern Asian favourites, featuring signature dishes like Hiramasa kingfish sashimi, Massaman curry with Wagyu beef cheek, and revolving weekly special promotions.

Check out Cruise’s locally-inspired series, Sip Trip: North Point, which presents nine delightful cocktails influenced by the landmarks and urban icons of the North Point neighbourhood. The cocktail menu also flips over to reveal a board game for added entertainment!

For an interactive dining experience, try the flavourful buffets at The Farmhouse, an all-day dining destination with live stations and a dog-friendly outdoor patio. The restaurant celebrates farm-to-table cuisine and focuses on organic produce, high-welfare meats, and sustainably sourced seafood. Buffet and afternoon tea menus are regularly refreshed, featuring seasonal themes and collaborations so that diners never get bored.

Adjacent to The Farmhouse, you’ll find The Farmhouse Deli, the perfect spot for a quick grab-and-go meal or a quiet spot to unwind, offering signature house-made burgers, salads, soups, sandwiches, freshly baked pastries and cakes, refreshing beverages, and the hotel’s signature Hyatt Centric Blend coffee.