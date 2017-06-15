Island Pacific Hotel provides value-for-money 4-star accommodation. Within a 5-minute walk to Sai Ying Pun MTR Station and Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park, Island Pacific Hotel provides easy access to several popular attractions like Tai Kwun, PMQ, International Finance Centre (IFC) and Central Harbourfront Event Space. Island Pacific Hotel is a 10-minute drive from the Hong Kong Airport Express Station, the Star Ferry Terminal, Hollywood Road and Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. The elegant rooms come with ample workspace and views. Island Pacific Hotel is a smoke-free environment with non-smoking rooms and facilities. Bathrooms feature either a shower or a bathtub. Centre Street Kitchen, Island Pacific’s all-day dining restaurant international buffet and a-la-carte menu. Featuring a large flat-screen TV, Centre Street Bar provides a comfortable setting to enjoy cocktails and sporting events.