Treat yourself to a memorable holiday experience at The Silveri Hong Kong-MGallery

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas! As the city dazzles with gleaming lights and echoes with joyful melodies, it transforms into a magical playground for festive celebrations. Taking centre stage in this enchanting atmosphere is The Silveri Hong Kong-MGallery, an eco-friendly five-star urban resort that opened its door last year. Situated conveniently within Citygate Outlets, guests can take a leisurely stroll through its beautiful courtyard and verdant lawns and embark on an extraordinary gastronomic Christmas experience.

Unwrap festive flavours at The Enclave

Nothing compares to the satisfaction of a buffet brunch when it comes to holiday feasting. The abundance of delicious options and the freedom to indulge in a variety of dishes make it a perfect choice for a festive gathering. The Silveri’s modern bistro, The Enclave’s festive semi-buffet brunch ($398 per person) serves a scrumptious selection of cheese, cold cuts, Christmas antipastos, soups, egg waffles, and festive desserts like yule logs and Christmas cookies. Choose from eight main course options, ranging from Asian to international flavours, including a roast turkey platter, honey-glazed ham, seafood paella, roasted lamb rack, pad thai, and pumpkin risotto.

If your ideal Christmas dinner involves a hidden menu, tuck into The Enclave’s five-course dinner menu ($908 per person) where a chef’s secret festive appetiser await, promising a delightful start to your night. As the feast continues, enjoy a delectable seafood platter, Japanese egg parfait with Italian black truffle and truffle mash potatoes, and main course dishes including cod fish and beef wellington. Wrap up your meal with a Vacherin Flambé, a homemade ice cream cake with Italian meringue burnt with rum.

Semi buffet lunch: available December 23-26 and 30-31, January 1, 12pm-3pm

Christmas dinner: available December 23-26 and 30, 6pm-11pm

End your year with a bang

Spoil yourself with a scrumptious buffet before rocking into 2024. All three of the hotel’s restaurants – The Enclave, The Pavilion, and Fresh – are presenting a special buffet dinner ($1,088 for two with a 50 percent discount for children under 12) on New Year’s Eve. March into the new year with delightful culinary experiences featuring raclette pared with potatoes, pickles, and cured meats; festive salads; a sharing board with ribeye, roasted spring chicken, salmon, lamb rack, and pork rack paired with béarnaise, truffle sauce, chimichurri, or red wine jus; as well as mouth-watering sweet treats. Elevate your evening with a seafood and sashimi platter ($328) or enjoy festive wine ($198).

Available December 31, 6pm-10.30pm