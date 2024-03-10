Hong Kong
Timeout

W Macau - Studio City

  • Hotels
  • Cotai
  1. W Macau
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta Spectacular Room
  2. W Macau
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta The lobby
  3. W Macau's indoor pool
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta W Macau's indoor pool
  4. W Macau
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta W Macau's Cool corner room
  5. Marvelous Suite
    Photograph: Tatum Ancheta W Macau' Marvelous Suite
The newest addition to Macau's integrated resort Studio City

Designed by the globally acclaimed Zaha Hadid Architects, W Macau - Studio City boasts a modern design and provide immersive experiences influenced by Hollywood movies filmed in Macau during the 1950s. The hotel offers a total of 557 rooms, which includes 127 suites as well as various amenities like a spa, fitness centre, indoor swimming pool, and meeting and event spaces equipped with state-of-the-art audio-visual technology. The hotel is also launching its signature recording studio, the W Sound Suite.

Details

Address:
W Macau - Studio City, Avenida de Cotai, Macau
Cotai

What’s on

W Macau – Studio City X The Macallan Harmony Collection Amber Meadow

From March 15 to 16, W Macau – Studio City’s destination bar, Blind Tiger, is hosting an exclusive party to celebrate the Macau launch of The Macallan’s newest bottle, Harmony Collection Amber Meadow. On both evenings, the hotel’s head mixologist, Samio Choi, will be joined by drink director of Warai-Mizu, Yumi Yoshino Cheng, to craft a series of creative cocktails made with Amber Meadow, highlighting the refined flavours of the single malt whisky. What’s more, guest DJs Cocoa and Naat will deliver curated sets to keep the atmosphere lively all night long. Reserve your spots for this exclusive party by emailing B&F.Reservations.Macau@whotels.com or by calling +853 8865 1366.

