From March 15 to 16, W Macau – Studio City’s destination bar, Blind Tiger, is hosting an exclusive party to celebrate the Macau launch of The Macallan’s newest bottle, Harmony Collection Amber Meadow. On both evenings, the hotel’s head mixologist, Samio Choi, will be joined by drink director of Warai-Mizu, Yumi Yoshino Cheng, to craft a series of creative cocktails made with Amber Meadow, highlighting the refined flavours of the single malt whisky. What’s more, guest DJs Cocoa and Naat will deliver curated sets to keep the atmosphere lively all night long. Reserve your spots for this exclusive party by emailing B&F.Reservations.Macau@whotels.com or by calling +853 8865 1366.