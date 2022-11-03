Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Ying’nFlo (Hong Kong)

  • Hotels
  • Wan Chai
  1. Ying’nFlo
    Photograph: Courtesy Ying’nFlo
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. Ying’nFlo
    Photograph: Courtesy Ying’nFlo
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. Ying’nFlo
    Photograph: Courtesy Ying’nFlo
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. Ying’nFlo
    Photograph: Courtesy Ying’nFlo
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. Ying’nFlo
    Photograph: Courtesy Ying’nFlo
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

Watch the video below for a first look at Ying'nFlo

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Langham Hospitality Group rolls out a new premium hospitality brand, Ying’nFlo, with its Hong Kong location opening on Wan Chai’s Gap Road. Catering to the younger generation, Ying’nFlo provides chic and homely rooms at affordable prices and photographic attractions like the majestic outdoor mural created by Berlin-based artist Josephine Rais.

Ying’nFlo’s rooms boast simple and comfy fittings, with timbered ceilings, colourful patterned tiles, and more. Catch a game of foosball with your friends in their common areas, or pick up your daily essentials from their vending machines, and find artisanal products available for purchase. Using Ying’nFlo's app, guests will be able to check in and out, as well as control in-house electronics with the touch of a button. 

Details

Address:
3-5 Wan Chai Gap Road, Wan Chai, Hong Kong
Hong Kong
Contact:
2833 8688
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.