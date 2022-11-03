Ying’nFlo (Hong Kong)

Time Out says

To celebrate its 20th anniversary, Langham Hospitality Group rolls out a new premium hospitality brand, Ying’nFlo, with its Hong Kong location opening on Wan Chai’s Gap Road. Catering to the younger generation, Ying’nFlo provides chic and homely rooms at affordable prices and photographic attractions like the majestic outdoor mural created by Berlin-based artist Josephine Rais.

Ying’nFlo’s rooms boast simple and comfy fittings, with timbered ceilings, colourful patterned tiles, and more. Catch a game of foosball with your friends in their common areas, or pick up your daily essentials from their vending machines, and find artisanal products available for purchase. Using Ying’nFlo's app, guests will be able to check in and out, as well as control in-house electronics with the touch of a button.