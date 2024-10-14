Subscribe
  1. Adventure Night @HKPM
    Photograph: Courtesy Woody Wong / Hong Kong Palace Museum
  2. HKPM landscape workshop
    Photograph: Courtesy Hong Kong Palace Museum
  • Hong Kong Palace Museum, West Kowloon

Hong Kong Palace Museum summer programmes

Special museum experiences, workshops, and even a sleepover

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
As part of their new lineup of exhibitions and programmes for the upcoming summer months, the Hong Kong Palace Museum (HKPM) is organising the first-ever ‘Adventure Night @HKPM’ family sleepover. Over the course of two days and one night on August 6 and 7, participants will get the opportunity to explore the museum during exclusive hours. There will also be educational activities such as ancient games that were part of the imperial court, and also bedtime storytelling. If you’ve ever wanted your kid to learn more about hunting expeditions, imperial exams, and daily life in ancient China, this is a great chance to experience a museum in a brand-new way. Keep an eye on the HKPM website for when the sleepover registration opens. 

July 20 will also see the HKPM’s inaugural Student Ambassadors Day, when more than 50 students will become exhibition docents, customer service officers, and cultural merchandise ambassadors, so they can experience the operations of a museum and foster an interest in the heritage sector. 

There will also be a range of special workshops designed for children of all ages, such as a thematic tour while dressed up in court attire, making vintage-style dresses for dolls, and creating miniature gardens in the traditional Chinese style of landscaping. Lastly, the HKPM Showtime Carnival returns over two weekends with activities and performances like music, dance, and puppetry.

Details

Event website:
www.hkpm.org.hk/en/event
Address
Hong Kong Palace Museum
West Kowloon Cultural District
Hong Kong

Dates and times

