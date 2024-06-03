Hong Kong
Kindhood

  • Kids
  • Repulse Bay
  1. Kindhood family members club
This membership club gives children a home away from home overlooking the sea

Planned as a children’s haven that encourages family bonding, Kindhood has taken over the Maggie & Rose club space at The Pulse. The club houses themed play booths, studio spaces, a semi-padded play area, a brasserie serving food and alcohol, as well as a 7,000-sq-ft roof. There is also a retail area where parents can pick up toys, children healthcare products, and pre-loved designer kids clothes from Retykle. 

Unit 301, 3/F, The Pulse, 28 Beach Road, Repulse Bay
Hong Kong
