Time Out says

Planned as a children’s haven that encourages family bonding, Kindhood has taken over the Maggie & Rose club space at The Pulse. The club houses themed play booths, studio spaces, a semi-padded play area, a brasserie serving food and alcohol, as well as a 7,000-sq-ft roof. There is also a retail area where parents can pick up toys, children healthcare products, and pre-loved designer kids clothes from Retykle.