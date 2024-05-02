Kiztopia (Tseung Kwan O)

Time Out says

This Kiztopia location in Tseung Kwan O boasts a spacious Astro-themed area spanning 13,000sq ft. The venue is thoughtfully designed to resonate with the tech-savvy upbringing of Gen Alpha, featuring 19 play areas that include an expansive Mojo Zone with two thrilling rides, its signature Occupational Experience Zone where kids can immerse themselves in play and learning alongside beloved Kiztopia characters, and more.