Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Kiztopia (Tseung Kwan O)

  • Kids
  • Tseung Kwan O
  1. Kiztopia Tseung Kwan O
    Photograph: Courtesy Kiztopia
    PreviousNext
    /5
  2. Kiztopia Tseung Kwan O
    Photograph: Courtesy Kiztopia
    PreviousNext
    /5
  3. Kiztopia Tseung Kwan O
    Photograph: Courtesy Kiztopia
    PreviousNext
    /5
  4. Kiztopia Tseung Kwan O
    Photograph: Courtesy Kiztopia
    PreviousNext
    /5
  5. Kiztopia Tseung Kwan O
    Photograph: Courtesy Kiztopia
    PreviousNext
    /5
Advertising

Time Out says

This Kiztopia location in Tseung Kwan O boasts a spacious Astro-themed area spanning 13,000sq ft. The venue is thoughtfully designed to resonate with the tech-savvy upbringing of Gen Alpha, featuring 19 play areas that include an expansive Mojo Zone with two thrilling rides, its signature Occupational Experience Zone where kids can immerse themselves in play and learning alongside beloved Kiztopia characters, and more.

Details

Address:
Shop G35, Park Central, 9 Tong Tak Street Kowloon, Tseung Kwan O
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
Opening hours:
Mon-Sun 10am-8pm
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.