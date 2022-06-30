Celebrate Pride Month with Common Abode’s ‘Love Out Loud’

Time Out says

Wrapping up Pride Month with a knockout finale, Common Abode hospitality group brings together their venues’ bar managers for one stellar night on June 30 at Candour to create Pride Month cocktails with their Love Out Loud menu. Along with DJ Crystal So spinning hip hop and R&B tracks from 8pm to late, enjoy this festive evening as you sip away on your cocktails. With Hjem’s Tracy Villegas, Club Rangoon’s Hnin Pwint Aye and Candour’s Alex Pun behind the bar, they each concoct a unique drink full of creative twists, and most importantly – the spirit of Pride Month.

Kicking off the event at 8pm, Tracy Villegas will be offering the Out and Proud to get the night started. As a fresh twist on the classic margarita, this cocktail sees the addition of homemade soursop syrup, tajin, and sour candy. From 9pm, Hnin Pwint Aye of Club Rangoon nods to the classic Queen song with the Another One Bites The Dust. Combining ginger ale and Cointreau with pumpkin skin-infused gin, this fizzy cocktail gets garnished with rose-gold icing sugar and nutmeg. Finally, Candour's Alex Pun offers Nina Flowers, named after the eponymous drag queen. His take on the sweet and fruity penicillin gets spiced up with rhubarb bitters and saline solution. In case you make your way through the menu faster than expected, the Love Out Loud menu also has various highballs ($98) and sparkling wine by the glass (or bottle) on offer, along with bar bites like their best-selling piri-piri wings ($88) and the Candour hot dog ($88). With the special cocktails priced at $108 each, make sure you swing by for a night full of old-school jams, spectacular drinks, and a great time!