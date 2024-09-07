Cruise at Hyatt Centric has always given us some fabulous drag brunches, and now it’s back once again to dazzle and delight. To bid goodbye to the summer, the restaurant is hosting a pink-themed brunch party on the rooftop with a four-course feast and free-flow prosecco, selected wines and beer, and an option to add champagne.

As for the entertainment, guests can expect drag performances by Hong Kong’s beloved queens, Miss Tina Uglyhaira and Pansze Diva, as well as a special appearance by Queen Kong from Canada. DJ Rork will be spinning live to keep the vibes up, and there will also be a best dressed contest, so make sure to glam up! Guests to the draglicious brunch get free access to the afterparty on Cruise’s terrace space where you can mingle with the queens and unwind with special drinks offers.

Tickets to the drag brunch and afterparty cost $680 and requires a minimum purchase of two tickets. Use the discount code 15OFFGP to get 15 percent off when purchasing eight or more tickets in a single transaction – this early-bird offer expires on August 24.