Draglicious Pride Brunch at Cruise

Time Out says

Rooftop restaurant and bar Cruise is hosting a Pride extravaganza with drag queens, live DJs, games with prizes, and unlimited bubbly alongside a four-course brunch. The menu includes some of the restaurant's most popular dishes such as the lobster Miang Kham, Chang’s pork belly ssam, and beef short rib Gaeng Om Isan-style curry. Attendees will get to enjoy performances by queens like Miss Tina Uglyhaira, Pansze Diva, and Coco Pop throughout brunch, but definitely stick around for the afterparty for a chance to mingle with the queens, as well as a special show from Australian queen Kathy Pacific. The Pride Brunch and afterparty costs $898, while brunch-only tickets start from $680, and afterparty entry starts from $120.