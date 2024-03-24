Hong Kong
Five Films For Freedom 2024

  • LGBTQ+
  • Hong Kong, Central
Five Films For Freedom 2024
Photograph: Courtesy British Council
Time Out says

The 10th edition of this celebration of global LGBTQ+ stories

In partnership with the British Council and BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival, Five Films For Freedom is an annual programme which showcases short films from around the globe which deal with queer themes. In a world where homosexuality is still criminalised in several localities – and in some cases punishable by death – it is important to support and centre conversations around lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and asexual rights. Mark your calendars for March 13 to 24, when the five films will be available to stream globally for free any time over the 12 days. The film selection has yet to be released for 2024, but have a look at their official website to see which shorts were featured in previous editions.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

